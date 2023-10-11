Swans land AFL targets as Grundy, Adams reunited

Sydney have landed experienced targets Brodie Grundy and Taylor Adams, while sending wingman Dylan Stephens to North Melbourne in separate AFL trade deals.

Grundy is set to fill the Swans’ No.1 ruck role after his partnership with Max Gawn at Melbourne fell flat this year.

The two-time All-Australian joins his third club, just one year after he was squeezed out of Collingwood because of salary cap pressure.

He will link up with former Magpies teammate Adams, who got his wish for a move north in search of more midfield time.

Taylor Adams has been traded by Collingwood to Sydney just over a week after the Magpies’ flag win. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

Sydney gave up pick 33 for Adams, who missed out on Collingwood’s premiership last month through injury.

“Taylor brings a wealth of experience both on and off the field, and will be a great addition to our team,” Swans football boss Charlie Gardiner said in a statement.

“He is an elite midfielder and an outstanding leader, and we believe his experience will not only help us win games but provide support for our developing young midfield.”

The Swans swapped pick 46 at this year’s draft and a future second-round selection for Grundy.

“He is an outstanding person and an elite ruckman in the competition, and will be a fantastic addition to our club,” Gardiner said.

Sydney gave up Stephens and pick 25 in return for North Melbourne’s pick 44 in this year’s draft and pick 19 in next year’s – a selection among AFL concessions given to the Roos ahead of the trade period.

Key forward Chris Burgess (l) will swap Suns colours for those of the Crows in 2024. Image by Matt Turner/AAP PHOTOS

Elsewhere, two-time VFL leading goalkicker Chris Burgess got his trade wish with a move from Gold Coast to Adelaide.

The Crows also landed pick 14, and sent picks 23 and 26 to the Suns.

Carlton sent Zac Fisher and pick 17 to North Melbourne in exchange for picks 21 and 25.

The player moves came as the teen set to become the AFL’s next top draft pick, Harley Reid, described the trade period as “crazy” as West Coast and rival clubs haggle over his future.

Reid, an 18-year-old Victorian midfielder, is a lock to be the first selection at the national draft on November 20.

West Coast hold pick one but North Melbourne, with picks two and three among others, are trying to strike a deal for the top selection during the trade period ending next week.

Hawthorn have also spoken of their intention to move up the draft order in pursuit of Reid, while Melbourne are also believed to be in the mix.

“It’s a crazy trade period, who knows what will happen,” Reid told SEN radio on Wednesday.

The Kangaroos received pick three on Tuesday as compensation for losing key backman and restricted free agent Ben McKay to Essendon, while Reid again denied telling the Eagles he’d prefer to remain in Victoria.

“You know what you said, your manager knows what you said, West Coast know I didn’t say it,” he said.

Reid said he would be excited to play for either the Eagles or Roos, despite their lowly recent status.

Meanwhile, the Western Bulldogs have confirmed Jordon Croft will nominate to be a father-son recruit for the club at the upcoming draft.

The 200cm key forward is the son of Matthew Croft, who played 186 games for the Dogs.