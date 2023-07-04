AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Franklin
It's likely to be AFL legend Lance Franklin's final match at the MCG when Richmond host Sydney. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

Swans legend Franklin to return for clash with Richmond

Oliver Caffrey July 4, 2023

AFL legend Lance Franklin will return for Sydney’s clash with Richmond in what will almost certainly be the veteran forward’s last appearance at the MCG.

Franklin has missed the Swans’ last three games with knee soreness but will be a welcome inclusion for Thursday night’s must-win match against the Tigers.

After blowing a golden opportunity in drawing with Geelong last Friday night, last year’s grand finalists (6-1-8) need to keep winning to be any chance of finishing inside the top eight.

The last game Sydney played at the MCG, Franklin was booed by Collingwood fans every time he touched the ball in scenes that bewildered the AFL community.

The 36-year-old has been involved in two premierships at the famous ground, while playing in a further four grand-final defeats with the Swans and Hawthorn.

Franklin, who has played 350 games and kicked 1059 goals, will almost certainly end his legendary career when the Swans’ campaign ends, after 19 AFL seasons.

To play at the MCG again Sydney would have to make an unlikely late season run and play a final at the ground.

Franklin will come back into Sydney’s team for young tall Joel Amartey, who will be managed against the Tigers.

A hamstring injury kept Amartey sidelined for seven weeks and the Swans say they wanted to take a “proactive approach” with the 23-year-old. 

Star midfielder Chad Warner will miss at least another game after sitting out the match against Geelong with a calf issue.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.