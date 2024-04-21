AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Minute's silence prior to Swans v Suns at the SCG.
A tribute to the victims of the Bondi Junction stabbings was held before Sydney took on Gold Coast. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

Swans pay tribute to Bondi victims before AFL clash

Joanna Guelas April 21, 2024

The Sydney Swans have paid tribute to the victims of the Bondi Junction stabbing attack with a minute’s silence before their clash with Gold Coast.

The two AFL clubs also laid flowers in honour of the six victims killed in the horrifying attack – which took place in a shopping centre just 10 minutes from the Swans’ home ground at the SCG.

Osteopath Ashlee Good, the daughter of former North Melbourne AFL player and board member Kerry Good, was among those killed during the rampage.

Her nine-month-old daughter remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital after being injured in the incident.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was part of the 35,649-strong crowd at the SCG to pay his respects alongside the wider community.

Anthony Albanese at the SCG.
 Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was at the SCG to pay tribute to the victims of the Bondi attack. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS 

Swans coach John Longmire said earlier in the week he had reached out to his counterpart at the NRL’s Sydney Roosters, Trent Robinson, about how best their communities could support each other in the aftermath of the incident.

“This is our local community,” Longmire said on Tuesday.

“These are the people that come and support our clubs, and to have it so close to home … it’s a terrible tragedy that’s unfolded in our backyard.

“I was talking to Trent Robinson about it last night. This is our clubs’ areas.

“It’s just five minutes away and all of our kids go there (to Bondi Junction Westfield), our kids families go there, our friends.

“We go there, we travel there all the time. And just by a stroke of luck, our friends and our family weren’t there – but a lot of people were.”

