AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
First-round picks from the 2022 AFL draft.
Sydney's AFL draft tactics impacted first-round picks for GWS, Adelaide and Hawthorn. Image by Morgan Hancock/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

Swans play AFL draft antagonist for rivals

Anna Harrington and Roger Vaughan
November 29, 2022

Sydney have struck again and proved themselves the antagonists in this year’s AFL draft by snatching Cooper Vickery from Hawthorn.

The Swans used pick 27, which they picked up in a trade with the Hawks on Monday night, to recruit Vickery on Tuesday in the second round of the draft.

Vickery was a Hawthorn next generation academy player, but under AFL rules he could be recruited by rival clubs until pick 40.

The well-organised Swans had struck again, the night after ruffling the feathers of cross-town rivals GWS.

Giants recruiting manager Adrian Caruso did not hide his frustration when the Swans called out Harry Rowston’s name at pick No.16.

He was a Giants academy prospect and the Giants wanted to use their No.17 pick on another player, saving Rowston until later in the draft.

But Sydney’s bid meant GWS had no choice but to match them.

It also later emerged the Swans rang the Giants in the minutes before pick 16 and tried to strike a deal that would have meant they did not call out Rowston.

Sydney recruiter Simon Dalrymple said they were genuinely committed to recruiting Rowston if possible.

“We rated him and we were disappointed we didn’t get him,” Dalrymple said.

“Really, the club is pretty irrelevant, it’s the player and where we rate him.”

Caruso laughed off the media interest in his obvious reaction during the live TV draft broadcast to the Sydney bid for Rowston.

He said earlier on Monday they had decided already not to accept any offers for Rowston.

“I’m glad I could give everyone a story on the back of last night’s events,” he said.

“Ultimately, it played out the way it did … that’s the draft, it doesn’t pan out the way you want.

“I know when my head hit the pillow last night, I know I was happy we did the right thing.

“They wanted to try and get something out of us … that we’d bite. We just weren’t prepared to do it.”

Having stymied GWS, the Swans were not yet done.

Sydney then bid on Adelaide prospect Max Michalanney, the son of Norwood great Jim Michalanney, with the Crows quickly matching the bid for the defender at pick No.17.

Dalrymple said they rated Rowston among the top 12 talents in this year’s draft pool.

They also recruited Jacob Konstanty on Monday night at pick 20.

“It was busy because we were organised,” Dalrymple said.

“We’re very thrilled to get three boys that we had rated in the top 20 with our picks.” 

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.