Sydney's Joel Amartey (centre).
Sydney's Joel Amartey (centre) gave the Swans fans plenty to cheer about at the SCG. Image by Steven Markham/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

Swans rout Crows to clinch AFL minor premiership

Joanna Guelas August 24, 2024

Sydney have secured their first AFL minor premiership since 2016 with a 31-point thumping of Adelaide at the SCG.

Superstar Isaac Heeney’s absence mattered little for the Swans, who cruised to an 18.13 (121) to 13.12 (90) victory in front of 36,491 fans on Saturday night.

John Longmire’s charges (16-6) will host a home qualifying final as reward for holding on to top spot since round eight, with the week-one finals schedule set to be confirmed by the league on Sunday.

It is the club’s 10th minor premiership in their VFL/AFL history and third under Longmire.

Heeney, who was managed out of their Crows match late, is expected to return for their finals meeting alongside Tom Papley (ankle) and Justin McInerney (knee).

Usual talents Chad Warner (one goal, 11 contested possessions) and Errol Gulden (two goals, eight clearances) were outstanding against Adelaide, while veteran Luke Parker and Logan McDonald both slotted three goals.

Sydney veteran Luke Parker.
 Swans veteran Luke Parker (R) made his presence felt on the scoreboard against the Crows at the SCG. Image by Steven Markham/AAP PHOTOS 

Ruckman Reilly O’Brien was a shining light for the visitors, finishing with a game-high 10 score involvements and 39 hitouts to best Sydney star Brodie Grundy.

The Swans, for the first time since round 18, finished ahead at quarter time by seven points after withstanding a four-goal burst from the Crows.

Defensive duo Dane Rampe and Lewis Melican got in on the scoring action in the first term, with the pair slotting a major each for their only goals of the regular season.

Star half-back Nick Blakey also contributed to the scoreboard with two majors and took a game-high 32 disposals.

Sydney extended their advantage to 37 points when 50-gamer Joel Amartey kicked two majors in the second quarter.

Crows teenager Daniel Curtin opened the second half with his third-career goal in a bid to lift his teammates, but the Swans slammed through three majors in less than ten minutes to break the 100-point ceiling.

Zac Taylor (three goals) sent through two majors in the final term but it was too late for Adelaide.

The Crows miss out on finals for the seventh season in a row since their infamous 2017 grand final loss to Richmond.

They finished in 15th with eight wins, 12 losses and one draw.

