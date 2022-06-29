AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Montana Ham
Midfielder Montana Ham was chosen as the AFLW's No.1 draft pick by the Sydney Swans on Wednesday. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

Swans snare Montana Ham as AFLW No.1 pick

Anna Harrington June 29, 2022

Sydney have pounced on Montana Ham with the AFLW No.1 draft pick after the gun Victorian midfielder shunned clubs in her home state in favour of heading north.

Midfielder Ham nominated for the NSW draft pool, citing lifestyle and future career reasons.

That meant the 18-year-old could only be selected by Sydney or GWS and the Swans didn’t hesitate to select Ham as their first ever draft pick at Marvel Stadium on Wednesday night.

“Obviously super excited. You’re always nervous right up until your name’s called out,” Ham said when presented on stage.

“Massive honour and I’m absolutely thrilled to be going to the Swans.

“Obviously it’s a big challenge for me but I’m super-excited to be moving to a new city.”

Ham’s decision follows fellow Victorian Charlie Rowbottom’s call last year to nominate for the Queensland draft pool, where she was taken as pick No.1 by Gold Coast.

Drafts are still state-based as the AFLW is semi-professional and part-time.

Jasmine Fleming, daughter of former Australian cricketer Damien Fleming and niece of former Essendon captain Gary O’Donnell, landed at Hawthorn at pick No.2.

The 2022 first round stretches out to 36 selections due to expansion and priority assistance picks.

The first 13 draft selections were reserved for the four incoming teams: Sydney, Hawthorn, Port Adelaide and Essendon.

