AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Kaylee McKeown, holder of the 200m backstroke world record.
Decorated Australian swim star Kaylee McKoewn has set a world record in the 200m backstroke. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO
  • swimming

Swim star McKeown breaks 200m backstroke world record

AAP March 10, 2023

Kaylee McKeown has smashed the 200m backstroke world record on the opening night of finals at the 2023 NSW State Open Championships.

The 21-year-old from Griffith University in Queensland clocked a time of two minutes 03.14 seconds to clip 0.21 seconds off American Regan Smith’s time set at the 2019 World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea.

McKeown was in the zone when she walked onto the pool deck at the Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre and wasted no time setting the pace with a 29.34 for her first 50m.

The Olympic, World and Commonwealth Games champion then split 1:00.73 at the 100m and 1:31.84 at the 150m mark.

McKeown claimed the 100m and 200m backstroke golds at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, but knows defending her titles in Paris won’t be easy.

“I knew it was going to be a new level heading into the (2024) Olympics and I think it’s great seeing Regan Smith doing all her double-ups,” she said.

“It’s scary and it’s daunting to me when you are looking at a competitor or competitors who are that fierce.

“Even Molly O’Callaghan in Australia – the backstroke depth is definitely coming back at that top level so it’s exciting.”

McKeown said she had lacked motivation to get back in the pool after her Tokyo success but a block of intense training with her squad at the Gold Coast Aquatic Centre had reignited her competitive nature.

“After the Olympics I found it hard to get up behind the blocks again,” she said.

“(But) I’ve found a new love for the sport and it just goes to show that a happy swimmer is a fast swimmer.

“I haven’t necessarily changed anything in my program or training-wise. It’s just that I’m happier.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.