BONDI BEACH STOCK
Surf life savers are urging people to swim between the flags and learn how to identify a rip. Image by Paul Miller/AAP PHOTOS
Swimmers urged to learn to spot a rip

Tiffanie Turnbull December 21, 2021

Surf life savers are begging people to swim between the flags and learn how to identify a rip – the most deadly hazard on Australian beaches – ahead of another busy summer.

More than 3.7 million people have been caught in rip currents, new research from Surf Life Saving Australia has found, with more than a quarter needing to be rescued.

On average, 26 people each year die after being caught in a rip.

That’s why SLSA’s Shane Daw is urging beachgoers to swim between the red and yellow flags. 

“Already this summer there has been eight coastal drowning deaths, with four of those reported to be attributed to rip currents,” he said on Tuesday.

“While this is below last year’s start to summer, one drowning death is one too many.”

Almost two thirds of rip-related deaths occurred further than one kilometre away from a Surf Life Saving service, with half at unpatrolled locations during patrol season.

There are 17,000 rip currents across Australia on any given day, but a quarter of people rarely or never look for one before they get in the water.

Research also shows that two out of three people who thought they knew how to spot a rip, in fact were unable to identify one correctly. 

“Alarmingly, we continue to see people who choose to swim at unpatrolled locations, away from surf lifesavers and lifeguards and they don’t know how to correctly spot a rip, which is a combination that can have deadly circumstances,” Mr Daw said.

That message should particularly be heeded by men, who make up 86 per cent of rip-related deaths.

