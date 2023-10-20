Swimming Australia repels global takeover threat

Swimming Australia (SA) has averted a takeover by global authorities by voting for reform at a crisis meeting.

SA’s member associations on Friday supported constitutional changes to effectively give swimmers and coaches a greater voice in the sport.

Swimming’s global governing body World Aquatics, known as AQUA, was alarmed at Australia’s management of the sport and threatened to expel SA if governance reforms weren’t made.

AQUA, after being approached by some high-profile Australian swimmers, were concerned by recent scandals and SA going through a string of presidents and chief executives in recent years.

Global powerbrokers demanded reforms to create a centralised governance system instead of the existing model in which states and territories held the balance of power.

While the presence of Australian swimmers at global events was never at risk, AQUA warned it would take over management of the sport in the nation if reforms weren’t supported.

SA scheduled an emergency meeting of its nine member associations – state and territory swim organisations, and the swimming and coaching unions – and urged them to approve the reforms proposed by AQUA and backed by Olympic hierarchy.

The proposal was supported by an eight to one vote.

“Swimming Australia’s new constitution introduces a range of reforms aimed at delivering a more stable overall environment for the sport and better outcomes from the grassroots and community level through to high-performance,” a statement issued on SA’s behalf said.

“Importantly the new constitution brings Swimming Australia into line with AQUA’s constitutional requirements and the ASC’s (Australian Sports Commission) good governance requirements and guidelines.”

Under the changes, an athletes’ commission will be created and empowered to nominate a candidate to the SA board.

The number of voting members will be increased from nine to more than 20 and include “a greater voice for athletes”, the statement said.

The changes were effective immediately, SA’s statement said.