Swans beat Magpies, surge into AFL top-two

Sydney have leapt into the AFL top-two with a commanding 27-point victory over Collingwood that left coach John Longmire delighted the Swans’ hopes of a home final were now in their own hands.

The Swans made a profound statement in the high-stakes clash between the top-four contenders with an ominous four-quarter performance in the 11.11 (77) to 7.8 (50) triumph at the SCG on Sunday.

They have now won their past seven matches on home turf by an average of 43 points, are 9-2 this year at the SCG, and could secure a qualifying final there if they beat St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on Sunday.

The Swans (15-6) will also have to maintain a slim advantage in percentage over the winner of the third-v-fourth match between Melbourne and Brisbane but will know what is required after that game is played on Friday night at the Gabba.

The loss leaves the Magpies (15-6) in fifth place on percentage, but victory over Carlton on Sunday will ensure they start the finals with a double chance.

“We’ve got a bit of work to do next week. It’s going to be a big job next week,” Longmire said.

“It was important today to come out and do what we did, but we need to back that up next week and finish the home-and-away season really strongly.

“We’ve been able to learn what we know works over the last little period, and the last stretch, and we need to finish that off next week.

“It just gives us an opportunity to make sure we have our destiny in our own hands.”

The Magpies rarely looked like adding to their stunning 11-match winning streak as the Swans controlled the ball early and held the visitors at arms-length in the second half.

The Swans could have settled the contest much sooner but for missing several simple shots that kept the Magpies dreaming of another improbable comeback in front of 44,659 fans – the second most ever at the SCG for a home and away match.

The McCartin brothers – Paddy and Tom – dominated the airways in defence, while co-captains Callum Mills (29 touches, five clearances) and Luke Parker (25, eight) led the way in the midfield.

The Swans had a spread of forward targets as Lance Franklin kicked three goals, while Tom Papley and Isaac Heeney finished with two apiece.

The Magpies lacked a similar goal threat, especially with Jordan De Goey a late withdrawal with a hip flexor issue and Jack Ginnivan subbed out at half-time after tweaking a hamstring.

Captain Scott Pendlebury (26 disposals) and Josh Daicos (25) battled hard but first-year gun Nick Daicos had his influence limited by the close-checking of Swans stopper Ryan Clarke.

“They’re very good at what they do, they’re a very good team,” Magpies coach Craig McRae said of the Swans.

“They’re certainly hard to beat on this ground.

“They’ve got a great method, they’ve beaten a lot of good teams.

“I was pleased that we hung in there today. We could’ve turned the toes up a few times but this group doesn’t do that.”