Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set for a very warm welcome when he hits Sydney on Tuesday. Image by AP PHOTO
  • politics

Sydney braces for Modi mania as India PM rallies 15k

Luke Costin May 23, 2023

Thousands of Indian diaspora from Australia and abroad will rally in Sydney for Narendra Modi’s whistle-stop tour of the harbourside city.

The Indian prime minister is expected to retrace steps taken in his last Australian visit eight years ago by rallying 16,000 ecstatic supporters at Sydney Superdome on Tuesday evening.

The crowd will include people bussed from Brisbane, Canberra and Melbourne as well as a New Zealand contingent.

The Indian Australia Diaspora Foundation said Prime Minister Anthony Albanese would also attend too in “a momentous occasion to strengthen bilateral relations”.

Mr Modi is earlier due to drop by local Indian businesses in western Sydney for the unveiling of a foundation stone at the entrance to “Little India” at Harris Park.

One in three residents of Harris Park was born in India, 10 times the number in both Greater Sydney and Australia, and the suburb is home to a bustling retail and dining precinct showcasing the best of the Indian subcontinent.

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

