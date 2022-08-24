Sydney cops second rail strike of the week

Sydney commuters face a second day of train strikes this week, with major delays expected across inner city and suburban lines.

Rail strikes are planned for Thursday with workers at City Circle and Redfern to walk off the job, while suburban trains will run on reduced timetables as workers come from other parts of the network to fill the gaps.

The industrial action comes two days after a chaotic Tuesday on Sydney’s rail network, with the T1, T7 and T9 lines impacted and the T5 line prevented from operating.

On Wednesday, Employee Relations Minister Damien Tudehope called on the Rail, Tram and Bus Union to give up on industrial action, saying an agreement was close to being reached which would satisfy union demands.

The government and union are engaged in a long-running dispute over a fleet of Korean-built new intercity trains, which the union says are unsafe and require modifications.

The fleet was designed for drivers to monitor platforms via CCTV, with a risk a driver would not be able to see if someone had fallen through the gap between platform and train.

Mr Tudehope said a deed had been presented to the RTBU on Wednesday afternoon, which had been negotiated over a two-week period to please the union.

“We call on the union today to execute that document and to call off the industrial activity, which has inconvenienced the people and commuters of this state,” he said.

However, Mr Tudehope conceded the deed had not yet been signed by either party, and the RTBU maintained it was too late to avert planned strikes on Thursday.

“This is something which the government has entered into in good faith,” the minister said.

The RTBU said it had received the deed ten minutes before Mr Tudehope stepped out for his media appearance.

In a statement on Wednesday night, the union’s NSW secretary Alex Claassens dismissed calls from the government to call off industrial action, saying the government was aware it was too late.

“Now that a deed has finally been received, we will go through our usual democratic processes and discuss the situation with our elected delegates,” he said.

“The government knows that it has given us this new deed far too late for any actions planned for tomorrow.

“All the actions planned for Thursday have been designed to have minimal impact on commuter services.”

The RTBU said it would follow regular processes while considering the government’s offer.

The union is expected to make a statement on Thursday morning.