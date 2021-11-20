 Sydney derby ends in ALM stalemate - Australian Associated Press

Andrew Redmayne saves a Dimi Petratos shot.
Dimi Petratos came close to scoring for the Wanderers in the nil-all draw with Sydney FC. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
  • soccer

Sydney derby ends in ALM stalemate

George Clarke November 20, 2021

Western Sydney and Sydney FC have played out the first 0-0 Sydney derby in four years to open their A-League Men’s season.

Both teams lacked a cutting edge throughout, with neither able to deliver the goal the crowd of 23,118 at Parramatta’s CommBank Stadium so desperately craved.

Elvis Kamsoba and Adam Le Fondre both troubled Tomas Mejias in the Wanderers goal, while Sydney FC goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne denied English import Jack Rodwell twice in the last 10 minutes to prevent either side from claiming the bragging rights.

“I wouldn’t say it was rust,” Sky Blues coach Steve Corica said.

“I would say it’s the big derby and there’s a lot at stake in this game. We kept a clean sheet but we wanted to go on and win that game.”

The Sky Blues looked to have caught the Wanderers short a few times, but for some last-ditch heroics from captain Rhys Williams and Adama Traore.

Kamsoba enjoyed a running battle with Traore on the flank and gave Sydney their best chance of the first half when he delivered an inch-perfect cross onto the head of Milos Ninkovic.

The Serbian winger was unable to convert with Mejias preventing his efforts.

Corica’s side, who were without Brazilian striker Bobo due to a calf complaint, had chances through Kamsoba and Le Fondre.

Their lack of ruthlessness in the final third began to tell but, thankfully for Sydney, the Wanderers were equally as wasteful.

Dimi Petratos was denied by Redmayne on the break just before halftime and Tomer Hemed had a late chance but could only land the ball on the roof of the net.

“We huffed and puffed,” Wanderers coach Carl Robinson said.

“We turned the ball over too many times in midfield and our final pass or execution was just a little bit off it.

“Then when we did have an action, keeper made one or two good saves or we just missed the headers. It’s always an area we can improve on.”

Traore and Williams both received yellow cards and medical attention as the Wanderers began to fade.

Realising the issue, Robinson deployed Rodwell with 15 minutes to go.

The midfielder instantly settled the home side as the Sky Blues pressed for a late goal, and had two chances at scoring himself.

Rodwell tested Redmayne from 30 yards before flapping at the chance to score a winner on debut when a deflection from the ensuing corner fell into his path.

“I was pleased,” Robinson, speaking of Rodwell’s late cameo, added.

“He brought a bit of calmness to our game. 

“If he had scored, you might have expected that every week.

“He had a chance with the header, but it’s just nice to see him on the field.”

