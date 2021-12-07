 Sydney FC ALM player positive for COVID - Australian Associated Press

Sydney FC fans.
Sydney FC's last 16 FFA Cup game will go ahead despite a positive COVID case in the Sky Blues camp. Image by Jeremy Ng/AAP PHOTOS
  • soccer

Sydney FC ALM player positive for COVID

Anna Harrington December 7, 2021

A Sydney FC A-League Men player has tested positive for COVID-19 but as things stand, Wednesday’s FFA Cup clash with Macarthur FC will go ahead as planned.

Sydney said the fully-vaccinated, unnamed player had come down with symptoms on Sunday night, was tested on Monday and returned the positive result on Tuesday afternoon.

The positive result is the first reported this A-League Men season.

All of Sydney’s players and football staff were considered casual contacts and have undergone subsequent PCR testing.

So far, none of those tested have returned positive results or reported feeling unwell.

Players and staff already had daily rapid antigen tests as part of APL procedure and Sydney confirmed following advice from NSW Health, Wednesday’s FFA Cup round of 16 clash with the Bulls would proceed.

“We have taken every precaution necessary to ensure the safety of our players and staff, who are considered casual contacts,” Sydney FC chief executive Danny Townsend said.

“No further players or staff members have reported any symptoms, however they have all taken tests to be sure.

“Sydney FC and the APL follow the strongest protocols to ensure we minimise any risk to our staff, players and members and fans, and hopefully there will be no further cases as a result of these procedures.

“Our medical team have been in regular contact with the player in question and have been providing advice.

“He has only minor symptoms and is in good spirits.”

Sydney’s A-League Women team is unaffected and will continue to train and play as normal.

