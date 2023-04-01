Sydney FC down Newcastle to clinch ALW premiership

Sydney FC boss Ante Juric claimed his third straight A-League Women premiership was the most satisfying of his tenure as the Sky Blues finished the regular season with a 4-0 thrashing of the Newcastle Jets.

After Western United won earlier on Saturday, Juric’s Sky Blues needed a victory at Allianz Stadium to ensure they became the first side to finish top in three straight seasons.

They huffed and puffed for large parts against a spirited Jets outfit, but braces from influential midfielder Mackenzie Hawkesby and Matildas winger Cortnee Vine ensured Sydney wrapped up the premiers’ plate.

“I’m super proud,” Juric said.

“No one’s done this – three premierships – I don’t think we get the credit for it, three premierships equals the best defence and attack and that’s hard.

“Only five or six losses in those years – that’s unheard of – and it’s tough because everyone wants to beat us.”

Sydney will play Western in a fortnight’s time for a spot in the grand final.

The championship has eluded Juric over the past three seasons, even though his side has consistently been the strongest in the competition.

They had to work hard on Saturday with Hawkesby’s 15th minute opener the only shot that Newcastle keeper Georgie Worth couldn’t stop from going in.

A sodden pitch also slowed the ball and halted Sydney’s ability to play behind the Jets defence.

Worth was frustrating Sydney and it wasn’t until the goalkeeper was substituted to give the retiring Clare Coelho a cameo in the 75th minute, that the picture changed.

Coelho fumbled a Hawkesby shot into the back of her net soon after coming on and Juric was finally able to breathe easily.

“We were missing chances and I did think for a second that they were going to hurt us and we would cop something at the end,” Juric said.

“I was so relieved – we deserved it after our performance – the football gods have hurt me in the past.

“I wish it had happened earlier but this is a good thing for the girls to celebrate.”

With victory wrapped up, the Sky Blues turned on the style with Vine scoring two goals in added time to put the gloss on another premiership victory.