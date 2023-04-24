AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sydney FC have beaten Brisbane 2-0 in ALM action.
Sydney FC have locked in an A-League Men finals berth after beating Brisbane 2-0 at Suncorp Stadium. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS
  • soccer

Sydney FC secure ALM finals spot with win over Roar

Joel Gould April 24, 2023

Sydney FC have wrapped up an A-League Men finals berth and put an end to Brisbane’s playoff hopes with a 2-0 win at Suncorp Stadium.

A 34th minute goal by Slovakia international Robert Mak put the Sky Blues ahead.

When in-form forward Adam Le Fondre scored in the 77th minute it was all over for Brisbane.

The Roar threw everything at the visitors in the second stanza but Sky Blues goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne was in red-hot form to deny the hosts.

The win took Sydney to 35 ALM points and solidified fifth position. 

They have a far superior goal difference to sixth-placed Wellington, on 32 points, ahead of their final round clash with Newcastle Jets on Saturday night.

Sydney coach Stephen Corica was delighted with his side’s defensive clout and clinical finishing and the Sky Blues have higher goals than just being in the finals.

“I have always believed in this squad that they can do something special and we are in the finals now,” Corica said.

“There is no reason why we can’t go on and win it.”

Interim Roar coach Nick Green dared to dream before the match about an unlikely finals appearance but his team failed to fire under pressure. 

The Roar, in 11th position on 27 points, now play Melbourne Victory away on Saturday where a loss could result in them claiming the wooden spoon if Macarthur FC can beat the Wellington Phoenix.

The Roar started well against Sydney and VAR took a look at a possible hand-ball by Sydney’s Luke Brattan in the fourth minute inside the box.

The ball was ruled to have struck Brattan on the thigh and deflected to his arm and the on-field decision was upheld.

The hosts inexplicably lost their mojo after a high-energy start and Sydney upped the ante

The visitors spurned a chance to open the scoring when striker Max Burgess blasted over the bar from close range.

The miss was not costly. Winger Mak scored a corker after a surgical interchange of passes with Joseph Lolley.

Roar goalkeeper Jordan Holmes did well to save a sweet strike from Lolley before Mak limped off with a hamstring injury on the cusp of half-time.

The Roar were aggressive straight after halftime but could not make their good chances count.

All up they had 16 shots on goal but a lack of polish has been their issue all year.

Redmayne was enormous in goal for Sydney. 

In the big moments the best players stand up and Redmayne saved a Stefan Scepovic header and a Jay O’Shea strike within seconds of each other when a Roar goal appeared certain.

“It wasn’t to be tonight but the lads gave everything for the cause,” Green said.

“We got the opportunity to potentially take it into finals. All-in-all we just fell short and weren’t good enough through the course of the season.”

