Andoo Comanche
The Sydney to Hobart weather forecast is favourable for the supermaxis, including Andoo Comanche. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
  • sailing

Sydney-Hobart fleet warned of strong winds

Adrian Warren December 24, 2022

Supermaxis in the Sydney to Hobart will have favourable northerlies for most of their journey, but the fleet has been warned about the likelihood of strong winds later in the race.

A fleet of 109 yachts will set sail from Sydney Harbour from 1pm local time on Monday.

The Bureau of Meteorology on Saturday forecast predominantly nor’easter winds becoming fresh to strong on Tuesday and Wednesday.

That will assist the four supermaxis, with the line honours winner likely to finish on Wednesday morning, potentially close to a race-record time.

Conditions are set to be more varied and challenging for the rest of the fleet later.

A cold front is expected to bring a south-westerly change on Wednesday with winds tending southerly by Thursday morning.

Strong wind warnings are likely from late Tuesday with a potential gale wind warning on Wednesday.

Winds will tend from east to north easterly from Thursday as a ridge of high pressure develops.

