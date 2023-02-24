AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sydney Opera House staff members rehearse with their Mardi Gras float
The parade's biggest floats have held dress rehearsals, including one for the Sydney Opera House. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS
Sydney is all smiles and sequins for Mardi Gras return

Kat Wong February 24, 2023

Kylie Minogue will kick off pride celebrations as Sydney sets the stage for its biggest, most glamorous and most diverse Mardi Gras in the parade’s 45-year history.

On Saturday night, 300,000 revellers are expected to make a pilgrimage to the spiritual home of Australia’s LGBTQI community.

The parade has returned to Oxford Street for the first time in two years after pandemic restrictions forced the LGBTQI spectacular into the confines of the Sydney Cricket Ground.

More than 200 floats and 12,500 parade participants will dance through 1.7km of Sydney’s rainbow-adorned inner-city streets.

City of Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore says the extravaganza, which has attracted visitors from across the globe, is the centrepiece of the WorldPride program.

“We have invited the world here for WorldPride and they’ve come,” she said.

“They’re here to celebrate equality, justice, and acceptance. These are really important things to be celebrating and we’ll do it with lots of glamour and lots of fun.” 

For those who can’t make it to the harbour city, the parade will also make a historical broadcasting return.

The ABC will run the parade on national airwaves for the first time in 20 years.

Mardi Gras was first broadcast on the ABC in 1994, a then-controversial decision that met with derision from many quarters including state and federal politicians. 

Mardi Gras CEO Albert Kruger said the parade was an important opportunity to remember how far LGBTQI equality had come.

“Our fight has seen a lot of wins in relation to the decriminalisation of homosexuality, adoption, parenting and, of course, marriage equality,” he said.

“We have made great strides and tomorrow we will be celebrating on the global stage.”

For many, the party has already started.

The parade’s biggest floats held dress rehearsals across the city, with the Sydney Opera House showing off its sparkly purple miniature at the harbour icon’s forecourt on Friday morning.

Australian superstar Kylie Minogue is back in town and will perform at the WorldPride opening concert on Friday night alongside the likes of international pop sensation Charli XCX. 

The Live and Proud event at The Domain will be hosted by Casey Donovan and Courtney Act, and will feature other Australian stars such as Jessica Mauboy and Deborah Cheetham Fraillon.

The Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade begins at 6pm AEDT on Saturday. 

