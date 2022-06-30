AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Image of sold sign
Sydney's home value index in June dropped 1.6 per cent, while its annual figure was up 5.9 per cent. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Sydney leads national home value index dip

Colin Brinsden July 1, 2022

CORELOGIC NATIONAL HOME VALUE INDEX FOR JUNE:

(month, annual)

National – down 0.6 per cent, up 11.2 per cent

Sydney – down 1.6 per cent, up 5.9 per cent

Melbourne – down 1.1 per cent, up 3.1 per cent

Brisbane – up 0.1 per cent, up 25.6 per cent

Adelaide – up 1.3 per cent, up 25.7 per cent

Perth – up 0.4 per cent, up 5.8 per cent

Hobart – down 0.2 per cent, up 13.7 per cent

Darwin – up 0.9 per cent, up 6.5 per cent

Canberra – up 0.3 per cent, up 16.3 per cent

Combined capitals – down 0.8 per cent, up 8.7 per cent

Combined regional – up 0.1 per cent, up 19.9 per cent.

Source: CoreLogic

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.