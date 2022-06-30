Sydney leads national home value index dip

CORELOGIC NATIONAL HOME VALUE INDEX FOR JUNE:

(month, annual)

National – down 0.6 per cent, up 11.2 per cent

Sydney – down 1.6 per cent, up 5.9 per cent

Melbourne – down 1.1 per cent, up 3.1 per cent

Brisbane – up 0.1 per cent, up 25.6 per cent

Adelaide – up 1.3 per cent, up 25.7 per cent

Perth – up 0.4 per cent, up 5.8 per cent

Hobart – down 0.2 per cent, up 13.7 per cent

Darwin – up 0.9 per cent, up 6.5 per cent

Canberra – up 0.3 per cent, up 16.3 per cent

Combined capitals – down 0.8 per cent, up 8.7 per cent

Combined regional – up 0.1 per cent, up 19.9 per cent.

Source: CoreLogic