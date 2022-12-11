AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Allianz Stadium.
In a landmark decision, Sydney will be the host city for the next three A-Leagues grand finals. Image by Jeremy Ng/AAP PHOTOS
  • soccer

Sydney locked in to host A-Leagues finals

Shayne Hope December 12, 2022

The A-League is facing backlash from supporters outside NSW after striking a deal to play the next three men’s and women’s grand finals in Sydney.

In a break from A-League tradition, the highest-ranked team will no longer earn the right to host the season decider.

The NSW government has reportedly forked out an eight-figure sum to secure hosting rights from 2023.

In a statement on Monday, the Australian Professional Leagues (APL) said the move is “designed to develop an engaging grand final experience” for fans.

“Football fans now get the best of both worlds,” APL chief executive Danny Townsend said in the statement.

“They can now look forward to a showpiece grand final event in a set location, as well as watching A-Leagues and national team stars week-in, week-out at their local A-Leagues team.

“This is a unique opportunity to build a tradition for football fans.

“When you think about a cup final in England, you think about the trip to Wembley, and we want fans in Australia to look forward to the A-Leagues finals in the same way.”

Next year’s ALW grand final is set for April 30, with the ALM decider on June 3.

