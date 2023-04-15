Sydney man faces court on foreign intelligence charge

A Sydney businessman accused of reckless foreign interference has been remanded in custody after a brief court appearance.

Alexander Csergo, 55, was arrested at his Bondi home on Friday following an Australian Federal Police investigation.

It’s alleged a person purporting to be from a think tank approached Csergo over social media and organised for him to meet with representatives.

Csergo then allegedly met with two individuals known as “Ken” and “Evelyn”, who allegedly work for a foreign intelligence service and were collecting intelligence.

The AFP says the pair offered the 55-year-old money to obtain information on Australian defence, economic and national security arrangements, in addition to matters relating to other countries.

He’s accused of compiling a number of reports and being paid for doing so.

Csergo was charged on Friday with one count of reckless foreign interference.

He appeared via video link at the Parramatta Local Court on Saturday for a brief five-minute hearing.

He did not apply for bail and was remanded in custody to appear at the Sydney Downing Centre courts on Monday morning.

If found guilty he could face a maximum penalty of 15 years behind bars.

The AFP believe “Ken” and “Evelyn” may have also approached other Australian citizens or residents and is urging for them to come forward.

Assistant Commissioner Krissy Barrett thanked individuals who provided information to the national security hotline.

“We know making those calls can be daunting, but I assure you that we never take for granted the support we receive from the public,” Ms Barrett said in a statement released on Friday.

The assistant commissioner added that she wanted to underscore the force targets criminality, not countries or ethnicities.

“Espionage and foreign interference pose a serious threat to Australia’s sovereignty, security and integrity of our national institutions,” she said.

The Australian national is the second person charged by the Counter Foreign Interference Taskforce since new laws came into effect in 2018.