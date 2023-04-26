AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Anthony Albanese to host Quad meeting
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will host a Quad leaders' meeting in Sydney next month. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Sydney Opera House to host Quad leaders’ meeting

Paul Osborne April 26, 2023

Sydney will host the Quad summit, bringing together the leaders of the United States, India, Japan and Australia.

It will be the first time Australia has hosted the meeting and follows Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s attendance at Tokyo in May 2022.

The event will be held at the Sydney Opera House.

“Quad partners are deeply invested in the success of the Indo-Pacific,” Mr Albanese told reporters on Wednesday.

“Leveraging our collective strengths helps Australia advance its interests and more effectively respond to the region’s needs. 

“We are always better off when we act together with our close friends and partners.”

Asked about Mr Biden’s re-election bid, Mr Albanese said he regarded the president as a friend but would not comment on US politics.

There are no details yet on a previously flagged speech to the federal parliament by Mr Biden.

“We will have more to say about his activities while he is here but I very much welcome him,” Mr Albanese said.

The prime minister also confirmed he would attend the APEC meeting in San Francisco later in the year, and was working on a schedule for a bilateral visit to the US.

He said the Quad meeting offered an opportunity to showcase Sydney and the rest of Australia to the world.

