Man in court for ‘shocking’ attack on soccer referee

A 25-year-old man will appear in court charged over an attack on a Sydney soccer referee that has been branded as shocking by the NSW premier.

Khodr Yaghi, 45, is recovering in Liverpool Hospital after he had three teeth knocked out and his jaw broken in three places when he was attacked by a spectator at a Padstow match on Friday.

Footage of the incident shows that the referee was punched at least three times and appeared to be kicked after falling to the ground.

After the video went viral on social media, his alleged attacker presented himself to Bankstown police on Sunday afternoon and was charged with wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and affray.

The Villawood man has been refused bail to appear at Bankstown Local Court on Monday.

NSW Premier Chris Minns described the attack as “absolutely shocking and appalling”.

“My hat goes off to that referee,” he told Seven’s Sunrise program on Monday.

“I thought he showed so much dignity getting off the ground saying nothing’s going to stop him being a referee for his local community.

“I thought that the way that man handled himself was absolutely amazing.”

Sports Minister Steve Kamper, a past president of Sydney Olympic Football Club, was among those to offer his support to Mr Yaghi as the referee faced reconstructive surgery.

“This is one of the worst attacks I’ve ever seen at any sporting event at any level,” he told AAP in a statement.

“This was a disgusting and cowardly attack. It goes without saying that this kind of behaviour is totally unacceptable.”

Mr Kamper said community sport had to be somewhere everyone could feel safe and there was zero tolerance for “this kind of cowardly thuggery”.

Governing body Football NSW on Sunday condemned the attack and said it would support the local competition, Bankstown District Amateur Football Association, with its investigation.

“Football NSW have assured me they will be taking the strongest possible action in response to this cowardly attack,” he said.

Mr Yaghi has officiated in Sydney for decades, including in National Premier Leagues NSW, part of Australian football’s third tier.

He had been a sideline official in Friday’s match between Greenacre Eagles and Padstow Hornets and was helped by players from both teams.

Greenacre Eagles, whose suspended player was the alleged attacker, withdrew from the rest of the men’s premier league winter season and promised to help the association impose appropriate sanctions.

“This serves as a reminder to all that violence will not be tolerated at our club,” the club committee said.