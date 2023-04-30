AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Balls on the field at a Melbourne soccer game
A soccer referee is recovering in hospital after being attacked by a spectator in Sydney. Image by Joe Castro/AAP PHOTOS
  • crime, law and justice

Man in court for ‘shocking’ attack on soccer referee

Luke Costin May 1, 2023

A 25-year-old man will appear in court charged over an attack on a Sydney soccer referee that has been branded as shocking by the NSW premier.

Khodr Yaghi, 45, is recovering in Liverpool Hospital after he had three teeth knocked out and his jaw broken in three places when he was attacked by a spectator at a Padstow match on Friday.

Footage of the incident shows that the referee was punched at least three times and appeared to be kicked after falling to the ground.

After the video went viral on social media, his alleged attacker presented himself to Bankstown police on Sunday afternoon and was charged with wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and affray.

The Villawood man has been refused bail to appear at Bankstown Local Court on Monday.

NSW Premier Chris Minns described the attack as “absolutely shocking and appalling”.

“My hat goes off to that referee,” he told Seven’s Sunrise program on Monday.

“I thought he showed so much dignity getting off the ground saying nothing’s going to stop him being a referee for his local community.

“I thought that the way that man handled himself was absolutely amazing.”

Sports Minister Steve Kamper, a past president of Sydney Olympic Football Club, was among those to offer his support to Mr Yaghi as the referee faced reconstructive surgery.

“This is one of the worst attacks I’ve ever seen at any sporting event at any level,” he told AAP in a statement.

“This was a disgusting and cowardly attack. It goes without saying that this kind of behaviour is totally unacceptable.”

Mr Kamper said community sport had to be somewhere everyone could feel safe and there was zero tolerance for “this kind of cowardly thuggery”.

Governing body Football NSW on Sunday condemned the attack and said it would support the local competition, Bankstown District Amateur Football Association, with its investigation.

“Football NSW have assured me they will be taking the strongest possible action in response to this cowardly attack,” he said.

Mr Yaghi has officiated in Sydney for decades, including in National Premier Leagues NSW, part of Australian football’s third tier.

He had been a sideline official in Friday’s match between Greenacre Eagles and Padstow Hornets and was helped by players from both teams.

Greenacre Eagles, whose suspended player was the alleged attacker, withdrew from the rest of the men’s premier league winter season and promised to help the association impose appropriate sanctions.

“This serves as a reminder to all that violence will not be tolerated at our club,” the club committee said.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.