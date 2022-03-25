AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Traffic on the Warringah freeway
Sydney research suggests suburbs with busy, interlinking roads are far more vulnerable to COVID-19. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
  • health

Sydney roads drive COVID-19 spread

AAP March 26, 2022

Amid a perceived failure to distance and wear masks at the height of COVID stress last year, residents in multiple Sydney suburbs were confined to five-kilometre lockdown zones.

At the time, all roads seemed to lead to a ground zero in the city’s southwest.

However, a world-first Australian study reveals it may have been Sydney’s criss-crossing contiguous street network, rather than a lack of compliance, that left some communities more susceptible to outbreaks than others.

Modelling of ABS data by University of Sydney researchers also shows the local lockdowns may not have been effective at containing the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant in the targeted local government areas.

The real reason for the escalation of cases may have been the high number of inter-suburb road connections in the area, says lead author and health analytics expert Shahadat Uddin.

Examining cluster patterns from June-September 2021, Dr Uddin and his team found suburbs closely connected to neighbouring suburbs and those intersected by busy interlinks were more at risk.

Exacerbating the problem, the postcodes in question were also more vulnerable due to having had earlier Delta cases.

“What our study has found is that suburbs with busy, interlinking roads were far more vulnerable to COVID-19,” Dr Uddin says.

“There’s no doubt COVID has been hard to contain in urbanised environments and its spread has been compounded by increased human mobility in the modern world.

“However it was not the most urbanised or densely populated parts of Sydney which were most severely affected by the disease – rather, it was the suburbs connected to many others by road.”

What the research puts into contention, Dr Uddin argues, is the efficacy of strict local lockdowns in highly connected areas.

By measuring “degree centrality”, the study found the main affected postal areas had an average of more than 60 node links.

The most severely impacted were Punchbowl, Roselands, Blacktown, Arndell Park, Prospect, Granville, Holroyd and Rosehill.

All are intersected and flanked by some of Sydney’s busiest roads including the M5 South-West Motorway, Canterbury Road, Fairford Road, Punchbowl Road and King Georges Road.

Granville’s proximity to the intersection of the Western Motorway, Great Western Highway and Parramatta Road seems to have placed it in the firing line.

While other studies have explored the relation between mobility and COVID-19 propagation, they primarily focused on whole cities, states and countries, Dr Uddin says.

“Given pandemic policy is determined at a state or local health district level, we wanted to provide a more granular approach – how the movements of people progress across suburbs through local roads and their chances of introducing the virus to adjacent suburbs.”

