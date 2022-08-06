AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Stroke survivor Julian Reddish
Survivor Julian Reddish says suffering a stroke changed everything imaginable about his life. Image by HULLABALOO PR, STROKE FOUNDATION AUSTRALIA
  • health

Sydney stroke survivor helping others

John Kidman August 7, 2022

In 2006, Sydney man Julian Reddish had a high speed head-on crash after suffering what doctors would diagnose to be a stroke. He was only 17.

Although he survived, the accident was devastating. The collision and damage to Julian’s brain left him with only partial use of one hand, lingering fatigue and slower walking and communication.

His plan to begin a carpentry apprenticeship was dashed and his life, forever changed.

What began, though, was a long journey of recovery. Not one that would deliver a return to normal yet it opened the door to a whole range of new possibilities. 

Refusing to accept defeat, Julian set about finding ways to aid both his own healing and that of others – as a counsellor.

“The stroke changed everything imaginable about my life,” he says.

“It was as if I was reborn. I had to learn to eat, breath, talk, walk, socialise again as if for the first time.”

Sixteen years on, he is still affected with occasional memory loss and low energy but says things continue to improve as time passes.

In the meantime, his focus is on what he can do for fellow sufferers.

“I know from my own experience that counselling and seeking support was crucial to my recovery and ability to cope,” he says.

“Although every stroke survivor is different, overall, it is possible to recover, and it is possible to enjoy life again even if you don’t think it is.”

A stroke occurs when a vessel supplying blood to the brain either suddenly becomes blocked (ischaemic stroke) or ruptures and starts bleeding (haemorrhagic stroke).

Either can result in part of the brain dying, leading to sudden impairment that can affect a number of functions including speech, swallowing, vision and thinking.

More than 27,400 Australians experienced a first-time stroke in 2020, according to Stroke Foundation Australia. One every 19 minutes.

Almost a quarter of victims were younger than 54, with stroke able to strike people at any age and even babies.

Over 445,000 Australians live with the effects of stroke and without action, the number is expected to will swell to almost 820,000 by 2050.

Strokes kill more women than breast cancer and more men than prostate cancer, while the most recent estimate of their direct financial impact is $6.2 billion a year, SFA says.

National Stroke Week runs from August 8-14.

Communities are this year being urged to learn about FAST:

F – Check the victim’s face. Has their mouth drooped?

A – Can they lift both arms?

S – Is their speech slurred?

T – Time is critical.

Anyone observing these signs should call triple zero immediately.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.