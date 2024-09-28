Sydney Swans, Brisbane Lions enter grand final as named

Sydney have named Logan McDonald in their starting 22 for the AFL grand final against Brisbane despite lingering questions over the key forward’s sore ankle.

Barring an unexpected last-minute change, the Swans and Lions will line up as named at the MCG on Saturday.

Braeden Campbell (Sydney) and Conor McKenna (Brisbane) will start as the substitutes for their respective sides.

Irish speedster McKenna has been the sub in each of the Lions’ three lead-up finals and four of their last five games.

McDonald kicked two goals in the Swans’ 36-point preliminary-final win over Port Adelaide but was subbed out during the third quarter after rolling his left ankle in a marking contest.

The 22-year-old, who is one of nine Swans to have played every game this season, had a light week of training during the build-up to the season decider.

But coach John Longmire dismissed concerns over McDonald’s fitness during his pre-match press conference on Friday.

McDonald’s availability means Sydney are unchanged from the preliminary final, with captain Callum Mills ruled out earlier in the week after failing to overcome a hamstring injury sustained at training.

For Oscar today 💪 pic.twitter.com/zdiwkTBBFt — Brisbane Lions (@brisbanelions) September 28, 2024

Brisbane made one change after their preliminary-final win over Geelong, with Darcy Fort replacing injured No.1 ruckman Oscar McInerney (shoulder).

McInerney twice dislocated his left shoulder against the Cats before he was subbed out during the third quarter.

Lions star midfielder Lachie Neale (bruised heel) and key forward Eric Hipwood (groin) are both battling injury concerns but have been cleared to play.