AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
McDonald
Sydney have named Logan McDonald in their starting 22 for the AFL grand final against Brisbane. Image by Steven Markham/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

Sydney Swans, Brisbane Lions enter grand final as named

Shayne Hope September 28, 2024

Sydney have named Logan McDonald in their starting 22 for the AFL grand final against Brisbane despite lingering questions over the key forward’s sore ankle.

Barring an unexpected last-minute change, the Swans and Lions will line up as named at the MCG on Saturday.

Braeden Campbell (Sydney) and Conor McKenna (Brisbane) will start as the substitutes for their respective sides.

Irish speedster McKenna has been the sub in each of the Lions’ three lead-up finals and four of their last five games.

McDonald kicked two goals in the Swans’ 36-point preliminary-final win over Port Adelaide but was subbed out during the third quarter after rolling his left ankle in a marking contest.

The 22-year-old, who is one of nine Swans to have played every game this season, had a light week of training during the build-up to the season decider.

But coach John Longmire dismissed concerns over McDonald’s fitness during his pre-match press conference on Friday.

McDonald’s availability means Sydney are unchanged from the preliminary final, with captain Callum Mills ruled out earlier in the week after failing to overcome a hamstring injury sustained at training.

Brisbane made one change after their preliminary-final win over Geelong, with Darcy Fort replacing injured No.1 ruckman Oscar McInerney (shoulder).

McInerney twice dislocated his left shoulder against the Cats before he was subbed out during the third quarter.

Lions star midfielder Lachie Neale (bruised heel) and key forward Eric Hipwood (groin) are both battling injury concerns but have been cleared to play.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.