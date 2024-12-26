AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
LawConnect (r) led the the Sydney to Hobart race through the Sydney Heads, followed by Commanche. Image by Mark Evans/AAP PHOTOS
  • sailing

Sydney to Hobart begins, LawConnect first out of Heads

Jasper Bruce December 26, 2024

Reigning line honours champion LawConnect has led the Sydney to Hobart fleet out of the Sydney Heads as the 79th running of the bluewater classic gets underway.

Favourite for line honours Master Lock Comanche was in hot pursuit behind her rival 100ft supermaxi, the pair leaving the iconic Sydney Harbour behind around 1:15pm local time – 15 minutes after the start.

URM Group and Celestial V70, two leading contenders for overall honours, enjoyed fast starts – the former taking a different tactical approach by sticking close to the eastern shore.

A large spectator fleet gathered outside of the exclusion zone on Sydney Harbour to take in the start of the race and bask in the pristine summer conditions.

The fleet of 104 is expected to make a fast start down the NSW coast in a north-easterly breeze before a west south-westerly change hits the Bass Strait overnight, bringing strong winds and possible showers.

