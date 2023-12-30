AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Alive arrives at Constitution Do ck in Hobart
Onlookers cheer as Alive arrives at Constitution Dock in Hobart at the end of the Sydney-Hobart . Image by HANDOUT/CRUISING YACHT CLUB OF AUSTRALIA
  • sailing

Alive named overall 2023 Sydney to Hobart winner

Ethan James December 30, 2023

Tasmanian yacht Alive has claimed overall honours in the Sydney to Hobart for the second time.

The Duncan Hine-skippered 66-footer, which crossed the finish line on Thursday as clubhouse leader on handicap time, was declared winner of the Tattersall Cup on Saturday.

Alive won overall honours in 2018 and went close to clinching back-to-back titles in 2019, finishing fourth.

Alive
 The crew of Alive who achieved the 2023 Sydney to Hobart victory. Image by HANDOUT/CRUISING YACHT CLUB OF AUSTRALIA 

It was fourth past-the-post in a time of two days, two hours, 19 minutes and four seconds.

“You can be lucky and you can just as easily be unlucky. I think we had some luck,” Hine said not long after arriving in Constitution Dock.

More than 50 yachts were still at sea at 10am (AEDT) on Saturday after a flurry of arrivals overnight.

The fleet battled squally conditions as well as a storm on the first night of the race on Boxing Day.

A gale wind warning is in place for waters off Tasmania’s lower east and southeast coast where the majority of remaining competitors are placed.

Gunshot, a 52-footer skippered by NSW’s David Walsh, was towed by police on Friday night after earlier retiring due to mainsail damage.

The crew of 10 was heading to Cape Barren Island off the northeast coast of Tasmania when they asked for a tow because they could only sail at one knot.

The yacht was safely anchored off Flinders Island on Saturday morning awaiting more favourable weather.

Helsel 3 diverted to Port Arthur in southern Tasmania to assess damage and subsequently pulled the pin.

There have been 17 retirements from the 103-strong starting fleet, with crews reporting broken equipment and seasickness.

Two-handed yacht Sylph VI, including skipper Bob Williams and his cat Oli, is bringing up the tail of the fleet and is not expected to arrive until the new year.

Supermaxi LawConnect claimed line honours on Thursday morning by just 51 seconds in the second closest finish in Sydney to Hobart history.

