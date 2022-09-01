AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Signage at Bondi Junction train station about industrial action
Sydney commuters have faced transport chaos after industrial action from rail workers. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Sydney transport chaos could continue

Finbar O'Mallon September 2, 2022

Sydney commuters continue to face uncertainty as the NSW transport union says it has no intentions of stopping industrial actions despite a state government-imposed deadline for the parties to reach a deal.

Premier Dominic Perrottet has given the Rail, Tram and Bus Union until 5pm on Friday to abandon further action or he has threatened to tear up a proposed enterprise agreement and train upgrade.

Union members have been told to vote against the proposals by the state government on Friday, leaving the door open for more strike action.

The union’s state secretary, Alex Claassens, said the state government “does not care about the people of NSW”.

“We have no intention of stopping our protected industrial action and the premier shouldn’t be surprised if more industrial action is called next week,” he said.

“(The union) were blindsided by political brinkmanship by the NSW government.”

Sydney commuters faced transport chaos on Wednesday after strike action led to train and bus services being axed or delayed.

Employee Relations Minister Damien Tudehope said the union’s decision could cost them requested changes to the new Korean-built intercity train fleet.

Union members received an enterprise agreement on Wednesday night and a deed for changes to the fleet on Thursday morning.

The union says the new trains are not safe to operate in NSW, but Mr Tudehope said that position could be used against them at the Fair Work Commission.

Mr Claasens said on Thursday the deal had been ‘butchered” and would be sent back.

The enterprise agreement will be presented to members on Friday for a vote, but the union will not endorse its approval.

