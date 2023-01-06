Sydney welcomes WorldPride extravaganza

Sydney WorldPride will be a success if everyone can see themselves reflected in it, the event’s chief executive Kate Wickett says.

“Invite your mum, your dad, your brother, your sister – there is truly something for everyone,” Ms Wickett told AAP.

The 17-day extravaganza features more than 300 official events, including a pride march that will see 50,000 people walk across the Harbour Bridge.

Dance parties will take over Bondi Beach and the Domain, and the Opera House will host a First Nations gala concert.

“This is about our community, Australia and Sydney in particular coming together to celebrate and advocate for equality and who we are as Australians,” Ms Wickett said.

The arts program lists a melting pot of new shows with more than 50 world premieres, while the sporting slate runs from bowling to ice hockey and roller derby.

A standout will be the world gay boxing championships, with the world’s first accredited amateur bout for the LGBTQI community sanctioned by Boxing NSW.

A human rights conference makes up the serious side of proceedings with US Special Envoy Jessica Stern and the highest-ranking transgender elected official in the US, Sarah McBride, among the speakers.

With more than 75,000 tourists expected to visit Sydney for the festival, WorldPride will be the biggest event the city has seen since the 2000 Olympics, Ms Wickett says.

Bidding to host WorldPride in Athens in 2019 was also a bit like the Olympics, with a volunteer pitch team from Sydney eventually bringing home 61 per cent of the vote over the likes of Houston and Montreal.

The win means it’s the first time the biennial event will be staged in the southern hemisphere, with the last WorldPride held in Copenhagen in 2021.

It comes at a significant time as 2023 marks the 50th anniversary of the first Gay Pride week in Australia and the fifth anniversary of marriage equality laws.

It’s also the 45th anniversary of the first Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras which took place in June 1978. Now a tradition, the Mardi Gras parade and party have become part of WorldPride for its 2023 edition.

“Whether you enjoy parties, whether you enjoy visual arts or performing, you want to talk and share ideas and discuss politics or policy, we really hope all of our communities are reflected and engaged,” Ms Wickett said.

A ballot to participate in the Sydney Harbour Bridge Pride March is open till January 9.

Sydney WorldPride runs from February 17 to March 5.