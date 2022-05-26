AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Andrew Symonds
Former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds will be farewelled in Townsville on Friday. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Symonds to be farewelled in public service

Fraser Barton May 27, 2022

Cricketer Andrew Symonds will always be remembered for his larrikin nature and true Australian character that resonated with sports fans across the country.

It was that personality that enticed droves of fans to admire his bullish nature with the bat and arrow-like precision on the field for both state and country.

Fans, family, friends and former teammates will gather on Friday to celebrate Symonds’ life at a memorial service in Townsville following a private funeral with his family.

Cricketing greats Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist, Darren Lehmann, Jimmy Maher and Matthew Mott will speak at the public memorial service at Townsville’s Riverway Stadium as a final sendoff for ‘Roy’ after his car crash on May 14.

Poet Rupert McCall will also deliver a poem in celebration of his good friend’s life, a fitting tribute for Symonds who captivated audiences and left so many heartbroken with his untimely departure. 

An avid fisherman, Symonds was adored by his teammates for his up-front attitude but ability to enjoy his time out on the cricket pitch. 

Teammate Matthew Hayden said in an online tribute: “Simmo once said to me ‘if you can’t say it in three words Joe it’s not worth listening to.’ Well Roy … ‘Bloody good bloke’ sums you up.”

Symonds’ public memorial service will be held between 2.30pm and 4pm on Friday and will be live-streamed.

