 T20 match-ups dictate batting order: Marsh - Australian Associated Press

Key Australian batters Glenn Maxwell and Mitch Marsh.
A fluid and flexible batting order will be key to Australia's Twenty20 World Cup chances. Image by AP PHOTO
  • cricket

T20 match-ups dictate batting order: Marsh

Rob Forsaith November 9, 2021

Mitch Marsh is ready for Australia’s batting order to be reshuffled again in their Twenty20 World Cup semi-final, even after his match-winning knock at first drop.

Marsh will enter Australia’s World Cup semi against Pakistan, starting 1am AEDT on Friday, brimming with confidence after scoring 53 to help deliver an eight-wicket win over West Indies.

The allrounder batted at No.3 in that match, the position he seemingly made his own while being one of few players to excel on this year’s T20 tours of the West Indies and Bangladesh.

Marsh was also stationed at first drop against South Africa and Bangladesh during this tournament.

But he was demoted and ultimately failed to bat in Australia’s seven-wicket World Cup win over Sri Lanka, while he was dropped altogether for a key clash with England that resulted in a heavy loss.

“It was disappointing, but it turns around pretty quickly … and I loved the words of Ashton Agar, it takes a full squad to to win World Cups and go deep in World Cups,” Marsh said.

The prospect of the 30-year-old being axed this week is unthinkable after his half-century, but don’t be surprised if he slides down the order in Dubai.

“We’ve said we have got to be really fluid to win this tournament and flexible, and that’s what we are,” Marsh said.

“Obviously I’m listed at three always.

“Depending on match-ups, if we get outside the power play and there’s a lot of spin to be bowled then it makes a lot of sense to send Glenn Maxwell in.

“He’s such a good player of spin.

“I don’t really have a preference (regarding a position).”

Marsh needs just 10 runs to set an Australian record for most T20I runs in a calendar year, bettering Aaron Finch’s 531 runs in 2018.

“I wouldn’t really say you’re ever really comfortable in international cricket,” he said.

“But, certainly really confident at the moment … to contribute in an important game for us, it gives me a lot of confidence.

“And the way we played as a team will give us a lot of confidence.”

