AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Tahlia McGrath has risen to the top of the T20 batter rankings.
Australia's Tahlia McGrath has risen quickly to the top of the world Twenty20 batter rankings. Image by Andrew Cornaga/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Tahlia McGrath becomes world’s No.1 batter

Oliver Caffrey December 14, 2022

Star Australia allrounder Tahlia McGrath has continued her rapid ascension in international cricket after being crowned the world’s new No.1 Twenty20 women’s batter.

McGrath has played just 16 T20Is for Australia since making her debut against India in October 2021, but has already risen to the top of the rankings in the format.

The 27-year-old has leapfrogged teammate Beth Mooney to be the world’s top-ranked batter with 827 points.

McGrath becomes the second-fastest woman to have claimed the top spot, one shy of West Indies star Stafanie Taylor who took just 15 matches back in 2010.

She is averaging an extraordinary 121.25 in the shortest format of the game, recording six unbeaten knocks in her 10 innings.

The South Australian has long been touted for greatness, making her ODI and Test debuts in 2016 and 2017 respectively, but had been unable to nail down a spot in the powerful national team.

But since forcing her way back into the Australia side last year, McGrath has been a significant player in all three formats, starring in the ODI World Cup win in April.

McGrath has been promoted to vice-captain for Australia’s current T20 tour of India, serving as deputy to Alyssa Healy in the indefinite absence of long-time skipper Meg Lanning.

“She’s just grown in confidence, and confidence goes a long way in this format,” Healy said of McGrath.

“It’s an incredibly fickle format but if you’re walking out there just a little bit more confident than your opposition it could generally fall your way and ‘TMac’ has just grown as a cricketer, as a leader and as a batter as well.

“She’s really confident in her ability and what she can do for our side and that’s great.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.