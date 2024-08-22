AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
A flag displaying portions of the Australian and Chinese ensigns.
The Senate passed a motion declaring a UN resolution doesn't establish China's claim over Taiwan. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Taiwan welcomes Australian support on Chinese ‘deceit’

Dominic Giannini August 22, 2024

Taiwan has welcomed Australian MPs calling out misinformation about China’s stance over the self-governed island.

The Australian Senate on Wednesday passed a motion declaring a United Nations resolution from 1971, seized on by Beijing to justify rhetoric over “re-unifying” Taiwan, didn’t establish a claim over the island.

It sought to tackle misinformation about Australia’s position on China’s claim over Taiwan.

While Australia has a one-China policy, which means it recognises the People’s Republic of China in Beijing as the sole legal government, it doesn’t recognise its position on Taiwan.

“China’s efforts to subvert the language of the resolution to make false claims of sovereignty over Taiwan are unacceptable,” Taiwan’s representatives in Australia said, in thanking the Senate.

“We applaud the efforts of our fellow free democracies to push back against such blatant and irresponsible disinformation.”

Australia maintains unofficial ties with Taiwan and is working to boost economic co-operation.

China’s embassy in Canberra has been contacted for comment.

Beijing maintains Taiwan is an “inalienable” part of China and the use of military force hasn’t been ruled out to bring the island back under the mainland’s control.

The motion was moved by Labor senator Deb O’Neill and Liberal senator David Fawcett, who both attended an international parliamentary conference on China in Taiwan in July.

It was important the resolution not be undermined and that Australia’s position on Taiwan not be misinterpreted, Senator O’Neill said. 

“It’s crucial … we are strident in our condemnation of deceit and resolute in our promotion of truth and historical fact,” she said. 

Labor senator Deborah O'Neill
 Senator Deb O’Neill attended an international parliamentary conference on China in Taiwan in July. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS 

“It’s regretful that the People’s Republic of China misrepresents Australia’s own one-China policy.”

Liberal senator Clare Chandler slammed China’s “concerted attempt” to rewrite history about Taiwan’s sovereignty.

“This is an urgent matter because it’s of great concern for peace and security in our region.”

Three cross-party parliamentary delegations have visited Taiwan since 2022.

