Ufuk Talay.
Ufuk Talay has announced this is his last A-League Men season as Wellington Phoenix coach. Image by Jeremy Ng/AAP PHOTOS
  • soccer

Talay’s ALM days at Wellington Phoenix coming to an end

Ben McKay April 14, 2023

Ufuk Talay has announced he won’t be seeking a new deal with Wellington and is set to depart at the end of the A-League Men season.

The club confirmed on Friday that Talay’s fourth season at the Kiwi outfit would be his last after star Phoenix striker Oskar Zawada told reporters he believed he would be playing under a new coach next year.

Talay, a former Sydney FC assistant, has been a success with Wellington, making two finals series and most likely a third, when COVID-19 travel bans have hurt the New Zealand-based club.

With the support of the Phoenix, Talay applied for the New Zealand international job last year, to be combined with club duties, but was overlooked.

Since then he’s made clear his ambitions to coach overseas, refusing to be drawn on his future.

Zawada spoke with confidence on Thursday that Talay was heading for the exit door.

“The boss, maybe that’s his dream as a coach and he’s decided not to extend his contract,” he said.

“I think he has big potential as a coach. I think he has a chance to do something good in Europe.

“I think he would be a very good coach in the Netherlands because he likes to play on the ground and has his own tactics.”

The Phoenix called a press conference with Talay for Friday afternoon, ahead of their last home game of the season at Auckland’s Eden Park on Sunday.

The Nix are at risk of squandering their chance to give Talay a hometown send-off, with three straight losses putting their finals place in jeopardy.

With three games remaining, Wellington are fifth, three points clear of seventh-placed Perth.

However, they will only get to return to Sky Stadium in the finals campaign should they finish in the top four, or win their knockout elimination final away from home.

Wellington have not played a final in New Zealand since 2015, which has been Talay’s goal this campaign.

