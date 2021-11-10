 Tame leads push for consistent abuse laws - Australian Associated Press

AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
GRACE TAME PRESS CLUB
Grace Tame is campaigning to make child sexual abuse offences uniform across the country. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Tame leads push for consistent abuse laws

Georgie Moore November 11, 2021

Grace Tame doesn’t think justice should look different for sexual abuse survivors depending on the state they live in.

The Australian of the Year will meet with the country’s attorneys-general in a campaign to make child sexual abuse offences, the age of consent and definition of sexual intercourse uniform across states and territories.

Ms Tame says the wording matters because the differently named offences carry different penalties and perpetrators take advantage of the inconsistencies.

“Why should justice look different in different places for children whose experiences can’t be compared?” she told AAP ahead of Friday’s meeting.

“There’s no logical argument why there should be inconsistencies and why justice should look different.”

Her own abuser was charged by Tasmanian authorities with maintaining a sexual relationship with a person under the age of 17. 

Ms Tame’s advocacy was pivotal in Tasmania renaming the offence the persistent sexual abuse of a child. 

Now, she is calling on Queensland, South Australia, the Northern Territory and ACT to follow suit.

“It’s just disgusting and wrong to use the word relationship, as a start, to describe abuse,” she said.

“And the word ‘maintaining’ sort of has implications that the criminality is in the continuation of something that a perpetrator didn’t necessarily instigate.

“It misses the reality that grooming often underpins these crimes and that the initiation is on the part of the abusing criminal.”

Ms Tame will also ask the country’s attorneys-general to agree on and adopt a uniform definition of sexual intercourse and a singular age of consent.

She wants to see a consistent set of provisions for what’s known as the “similar age defence” as well as the defence of reasonable belief regarding consent and approaches to punishment.

“At the moment, across the jurisdictions, there are different punishments that are incurred by perpetrators depending on the age that the child victim is at the time,” Ms Tame said.

Dubbed the Harmony Campaign, its long-term goal is to ensure broad consistency across Australia’s various sexual assault laws including legislation around grooming.

“When you multiply eight jurisdictions by however many different pieces of legislation there are within that area … the whole thing is a bit of a mess,” Ms Tame said.

“Amid this national reckoning, there’s a chance for the states and territories not just to take leadership as individual leaders, but as a united force.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.