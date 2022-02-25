Tamou faces one-game ban, Collins fined

Wests Tigers co-captain James Tamou has escaped with a one-game ban for attacking the legs of Sam Walker in Friday night’s NRL trial.

Tamou was placed on report for hitting the legs of Walker as he kicked in the opening minutes of the Tigers’ 16-8 win over the Sydney Roosters.

The hit was widely criticised with Tamou’s former Origin teammate Michael Ennis claiming in commentary the prop could have broken Walker’s leg.

But Tamou was handed a grade-two dangerous contact charge on Saturday, meaning he will miss only the round-one match against Melbourne with an early guilty plea.

Roosters prop Lindsay Collins is also breathing easier, fined only for a third-man in a tackle around the legs and lower torso of Jackson Hastings.

Collins also earned a dangerous contact charge, but its grade-one nature means his fine will be just $750 with an early guilty plea.

The incident came in Collins’ first game back from an ACL injury that ruined his 2021 season.

Roosters coach Trent Robinson downplayed the suggestion of any malice of both incidents.

“James was first-kick pressure of the season for him and was quite keen, and got it wrong,” Robinson said.

“I imagine James is disappointed by that.

“(Lindsay’s) wasn’t a cannonball. I think it was the way he fell.

But after what happened last week with (Tyrell Fuimaono on Haze Dunster) it’s not a bad thing to pull up in a trial either.”