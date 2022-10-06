AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Garth tander
Garth Tander was fastest in Thursday's practice at Mount Panorama ahead of the Bathurst 1000. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
  • motor racing

Tander fastest in Bathurst 1000 practice

Fraser Barton October 6, 2022

Garth Tander was the fastest in practice on Thursday as the wet weather that blanketed large parts of NSW held off in Bathurst. 

The four-time champion set the quickest lap of the day posting 2:04.135 in the second practice session after Shell-V Power’s Will Davison was two tenths slower in the first run.

Davison navigated a drying opening hour after drivers began their first session with caution.

Bathurst and surrounding areas were hounded by rain on Wednesday, but the showers held off enough for Davison to pip James Golding by 16 thousandths of a second with Andre Heimgartner third.

While the track did eventually dry up the opening session was not without incident.

Cam Waters veered off the track on the final corner causing a red flag while Anton De Pasquale spun out coming down the mountain.

Shane van Gisbergen grazed the left side of his and Tander’s car shortly after. The New Zealander can consider himself fortunate not to have caused any major damage and was visibly frustrated after the close call.

His teammate Tander excelled in the co-drivers afternoon session making the most of the conditions with more grip and less moisture.

Tander’s familiarity with the circuit was on full display as was his comfort in the Triple Eight Holden. The 45-year-old solo tested the vehicle last week with van Gisbergen participating in a rally competition.

“That’s the fastest I’ve ever been around here in a Supercar,” Tander said after practice two.

“As soon as I rolled out I felt really, really comfortable in the car to get straight to the breaking markers as I needed to and start to flow the car across the top of the mountain.

“Lap two of midday I felt really comfortable.”

Jake and Kurt Kostecki both caused red flags in the two sessions on a difficult day for the Tickford Racing entry.

Warren Luff’s run off was the final stoppage in practice two then like clockwork, the rain began again.

It leaves an adjustment question for all teams with showers forecasted until Sunday’s race and the potential of it extending through 161 laps around Mount Panorama.

Four of six practice sessions remain with qualifying on Friday and Saturday.

There are a record 28 entries for the Bathurst 1000, with 56 drivers including seven rookies.

All teams will compete in Friday’s first qualifying before the top 10 fight for pole in a Saturday shootout. 

BEST BATHURST SUPERCARS PRACTICE TIMES:

P1 (LEAD DRIVERS)

1. Will Davison – 2:04.369

2. James Golding +0.016

3. Andre Heimgartner +0.281

4. David Reynolds +0.871

5. Nick Percat +0.878

P2 (CO-DRIVERS):

1. Garth Tander 2:04.135

2. David Russell +0.101

3. Jamie Whincup +0.311

4. Jordan Boys +0.557

5. Matthew Campbell +0.564

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.