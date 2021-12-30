AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
A field of sorghum near Dalby, west of Brisbane (file image)
Australia's farming exports are expected to hit a record high of $61 billion. Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Tariff cuts for farmers start in new year

Dominic Giannini December 31, 2021

Australian farmers will be able to better harvest new markets with the world’s largest free trade agreement coming into effect on January 1.

The 15-nation FTA – known as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership – covers 30 per cent of the world’s population and 29 per cent of its GDP.

It will provide a single set of rules and lower tariffs for the signatories.

A series of lower tariffs and greater market access will also be rolled out under the next stage of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership – commonly known as the CPTPP – which come into effect on the same day.

The CPTPP’s full implementation will eliminate almost all tariffs between Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam. 

Mexico’s tax on barley will be scrapped and tariffs on certain beef products will be halved.

The threshold for tariff rates on cheese going into Canada and Mexico will also be increased.

Agriculture Minister David Littleproud says the CPTPP will benefit more than $5.5 billion of Australian agricultural exports.

“Free trade agreements will continue to stimulate investment and demand for premium produce as we expand our export trade and recover from the global COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

“They provide a further boost for our farmers who are propelling the agriculture sector towards anticipated new production records in 2021-22.”

Further changes will also be introduced under the Indonesian and South Korean FTAs.

Tariff rate quotas in Indonesia will increase for live cattle, citrus and feed grain, while South Korea will drop tariffs on beef to 16 per cent and on lamb to 2.25 per cent in the ninth round of cuts under the agreement.

Rice, dairy, sugar and sorghum tariff rate quotas will also be increased in Peru from January 1.

Australian farming exports were expected to hit a record high of $61 billion, the minister said.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.