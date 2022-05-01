AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Counsel assisting Maree Norton (left) (file image)
  • inquiry

Tas child abuse inquiry to hear witnesses

Ethan James May 2, 2022

Historical and contemporary allegations of child sexual abuse in Tasmania’s public service will be investigated during a royal commission-style inquiry.

The commission of inquiry was called by the state government in November 2021 after abuse allegations were levelled at Ashley Youth Detention Centre staff and former pediatric nurse James Geoffrey Griffin.

It will hear from witnesses in public hearings for the first time on Monday.

The inquiry will examine Tasmanian government responses to child sex abuse allegations in public institutions, particularly health, education and justice, and make recommendations for reform.

During its opening hearing in October, counsel assisting the inquiry, Maree Norton, said the commission had obtained evidence staff at the youth detention centre covered up abuse, destroyed records and failed to report complaints.

She said there was evidence of multiple perpetrators among staff and that older children had sexually assaulted younger detainees.

“It might also be that there has been deliberate cover-up,” Ms Norton said.

The state government in August announced the detention centre would be closed within three years, insisting current detainees are safe.

The commission has received more than 100 submissions and has obtained tens of thousands of government documents.

Six weeks of public hearings will be held in Hobart and Launceston between May and August.

A lived-experience witness, National Children’s Commissioner Anne Hollonds and criminology expert Dr Michael Salter will give evidence on day one.

Griffin died by suicide in 2019 after being charged with a string of child sex offences from his time working at the Launceston General Hospital.

Ms Norton said allegations of sexual abuse at the hospital did not appear to be limited to Griffin, complaints may have been ignored, and there were allegations of similar patterns of abuse at the Royal Hobart Hospital.

Former Liberal premier Peter Gutwein, who quit politics in early April, called the inquiry and later revealed he was a survivor of child sexual assault.

A report released in November independent of the commission found Tasmania’s education department allowed serial child abusers to continue teaching as complaints “piled up” over decades.

The commission of inquiry is expected to hand down a final report by May 2023. The state government has already committed to adopting all recommendations.

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636

