AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
MISSING GIRL SEARCH TASMANIA
Tasmanian police have found four-year-old Shayla Phillips alive and well. Image by Josh Agnew/AAP PHOTOS
  • missing person

Tas girl found alive after 3 day search

Tara Cosoleto and Liz Hobday
March 25, 2022

A four-year-old girl who went missing on the Tasman Peninsula has been found alive and well.

About 100 people have been involved in the frantic search for Shayla Phillips in southern Tasmania over the past three days.

She was found Friday afternoon in bushland near Halls Rd, hundreds of metres from where she went missing near Stormlea Rd on Wednesday, and on the other side of Cripps Creek.

Shayla has been taken to hospital for medical assessment after spending two nights in the remote area where temperatures dropped to 11 degrees.

She had been playing outside with dogs from a neighbouring property when she was last seen about 2.30pm on Wednesday, wearing pink leggings, a cream top, and gumboots.

When her mother went to check on her after about half an hour, Shayla and the dogs were gone.

One of the dogs was found about 7pm on Wednesday, 800 metres from where Shayla was last seen.

Police did not believe there was anything suspicious about her disappearance.

Significant resources, including thermal imaging drones and sniffer dogs from Victoria Police, were involved in the search operation.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.