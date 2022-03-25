AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
MISSING GIRL SEARCH TASMANIA
About 100 people were involved in the search Shayla Phillips, 4, who was found safe and well. Image by Josh Agnew/AAP PHOTOS
  • rescue

Tas girl reunited with family after search

AAP March 26, 2022

A four-year-old Tasmanian girl has spent the night with her family after two nights lost in remote bushland.

Shayla Phillips went missing on the Tasman Peninsula on Wednesday afternoon, and was found on Friday one kilometre from where she was last seen.

About 100 people were involved in the search efforts, and as rescue crews feared she would have to spent another night in the open, she was found just after 4pm Friday.

State Emergency Service crews conducting a close-to-ground search spotted her on a steep slope in dense bushland near Halls Rd in Stormlea.

Inspector Gavin Hallett said Shayla was able to walk but appeared disoriented, and police reunited her with her mother as soon as they could.

“It was obviously very emotional when I passed the happy news on to mum. She was very grateful,” he told reporters.

She was then taken to hospital in Hobart by ambulance.

The area where she was found was about 500 metres from the nearest home, and had previously been searched from the air, but not on foot.

Insp Hallett said he knew that search crews, combing their way through dense bushland, simply had to persevere.

“We’ve said all along this was a search and rescue operation … We knew that if we just kept pressing away we would find her,” he said.

Thermal imaging drones, helicopters, divers and sniffer dogs from Victoria Police were involved in the search.

Shayla had been playing outside with dogs from a neighbouring property when she went missing.

Late on Friday, Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein said the news was heartwarming and thanked everyone who helped with the search.

“We are all so pleased to see little Shayla reunited with her family and friends following this positive outcome.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.