Five dead after jumping castle accident

Five children have died in a freak jumping castle accident at a primary school in northwest Tasmania, devastating a tight-knit community just over a week out from Christmas.

A wind gust lifted the jumping castle into the air and a number of children fell from a height of about 10 metres during end-of-year celebrations at Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport on Thursday.

The dead include two boys and two girls. The gender of the fifth child has not yet been revealed.

At least four more children are in hospital, with three in a critical condition and one in a serious condition, Premier Peter Gutwein said.

Tasmanian Police Commissioner Darren Hine said it was a tragedy.

“These children were meant to be celebrating their last day of primary school, instead we’re all mourning their loss,” Mr Hine said.

“Our hearts are breaking for the families and the loved ones, schoolmates, teachers, of these young people who were taken too soon.”

Hillcrest Primary School was holding a ‘Big Day In’ celebration to mark the end of the school year, with the jumping castle and a number of inflatable zorb balls.

The school was closed and parents rushed to collect their children not long after the fatal accident.

Several rescue helicopters were used to transport the injured to hospital.

“It is difficult for me to find the right words in such tragic circumstances,” Mr Gutwein posted on Facebook on Thursday night.

“On a day when school children are celebrating the end of term, so close to Christmas, it is simply inconceivable that this shocking tragedy has occurred.”

Tasmanian senator Jacqui Lambie, who went to school in Devonport, said people were still in shock.

“We still don’t know how the other four children are going,” she told Nine Network on Friday.

“It’s just awful. I don’t even want to pick up the phone, I know it’s going to be somebody that we know … a week before Christmas.”

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said it was heartbreaking.

“Young children on a fun day out, together with their families and it turns into such horrific tragedy. At this time of year, it just breaks your heart,” he said on Thursday on the NSW Central Coast.

An investigation into how the jumping castle lifted from its footings will take “some time” as police need to interview multiple witnesses.

Police have not revealed many details about how the incident unfolded.

“We’ll be supplying a report to the coroner in conjunction with WorkSafe Tasmania,” Mr Hine said.

“That will take some time to complete and once that’s completed it will be handed to the coroner for an inquest.”

Tasmania’s Education Department will provide support to children, families and staff in the coming days and into the school holidays, and counselling has also been offered to first responders.

“Our approach is being guided by our senior psychologists, who are trained in trauma-informed practice,” department secretary Tim Bullard said.

“What has occurred is a tragedy and there are no words that I can give that would take away the grief that those impacted families are feeling right now.”

A number of online fundraising accounts, including two for a boy and girl who were killed, were set up on Thursday to support the affected families.

One had raised almost $250,000 by Friday morning.