Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff (c).
Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff (centre) is isolating at home following a positive COVID-19 test. Image by Linda Higginson/AAP PHOTOS
Tas premier tests positive after NBL game

Tim Dornin May 9, 2022

Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff has tested positive for COVID-19 and will isolate for a week.

Mr Rockliff said he woke on Monday morning with mild virus symptoms and took a rapid antigen test.

“I have tested positive for COVID-19 and will now follow public health advice and isolate for the next seven days,” he said in a statement.

“Due to being fully vaccinated, including my booster, I am feeling well and will recover while working from home.”

Mr Rockliff attended the Tasmania JackJumpers’ NBL grand final series game against the Sydney Kings in Hobart on Sunday afternoon.

He became the island state’s 47th premier in early April in a Liberal party room vote, after Peter Gutwein quit politics following two years in the top job.

Also on Monday, South Australian Deputy Premier Susan Close confirmed she had contracted COVID-19.

“I’m triple vaxxed, thank goodness, which maximises my chance of this being fairly mild,” she said.

“At present, I’m feeling just a little unwell.”

Under local restrictions, Dr Close is required to isolate for seven days.

Their cases came as three deaths were reported in NSW but none in any other state or territory.

Western Australia had 10,394 new infections, the highest number among all states and territories.

Health authorities, meanwhile, have said being vaccinated against flu this winter is especially important with coronavirus still circulating in the community.

NSW Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant last week said getting a flu shot was just as important as being vaccinated for COVID-19 as flu cases spike with international borders re-opening after two years.

Cases of flu in NSW have more than doubled in recent weeks to 1024.

“This year, with both COVID and flu, we need to do all we can to protect ourselves and protect other people, and that will also reduce the burden on our hospitals and healthcare providers,” Dr Chant said.

NSW Seniors Minister Mark Coure said people aged 65 and older could get a free flu shot at pharmacies and GPs. 

He stressed it was particularly important for anyone who was immunocompromised or living with someone who was susceptible to serious illness from flu.

“We have come a long way and have a strong COVID-19 vaccination rate, but it is important to take any additional steps we can to protect ourselves and others as we head into the winter months,” Mr Coure said on Monday.

The flu shot and COVID-19 booster can be given at the same time.

LATEST 24-HOUR COVID-19 DATA:

NSW: 7793 new cases, three deaths, 1548 in hospital with 54 in ICU

Victoria: 10,031 cases, no deaths, 491 in hospital with 43 in ICU

Tasmania: 841 cases, no deaths, 44 in hospital with one in ICU

NT: 202 new cases, no deaths, 38 in hospital with none in ICU

SA: 2984 new cases, no deaths, 228 in hospital with 10 in ICU

WA: 10,394 cases, no deaths, 279 in hospital, six in ICU

Qld: 4750 cases, no deaths, 439 in hospital, 12 in ICU

ACT: 812 cases, no deaths, 72 in hospital, three in ICU

