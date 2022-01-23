AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
Office buildings in Sydney
CommSec researchers say all Australia's state and territory economies are in solid shape. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
  • economy, business and finance

Tasmania again tops rankings: CommSec

Colin Brinsden, AAP Economics and Business Correspondent
January 24, 2022

The Australian economy remains in a solid shape in the face of the coronavirus pandemic but Tasmania is the stand out state for the eighth quarter in a row, Commonwealth Securities says.

In its quarterly State of States report CommSec says Tasmania has again held on to top slot and is likely to remain so in the short-term, but it warns much can change over 2022.

The other state and territories followed closely together, with South Australia ranked second, Victoria third, Western Australia fourth,Queensland fifth, NSW sixth, the ACT seventh and the Northern Territory eighth.

“The Western Australian and South Australian economies have moved up the rankings, performing strongly during the pandemic,” CommSec chief economist Craig James says.

WA has benefited from a surge in iron ore exports and prices, while SA has enjoyed strong government and business investment.

Each quarter CommSec assesses state and territory economies on eight key indicators – economic growth, retail spending, equipment investment, unemployment, construction work done, population growth, housing finance and dwelling commencements.

Tasmania leads on four of the eight indicators – equipment, unemployment, retail spending and dwelling starts – and ranks second on another two – economic growth and construction work done.

“Lockdowns have weighed on the economic performances of NSW and the ACT in the last survey,” Mr James said.

“While both of these economies could scale the rankings again, new challenges are presented by COVID-19 restrictions and the resulting labour shortages – not just for NSW and the ACT but for all economies.”

He expects the opening of domestic and international borders is also likely to further support the Queensland economy.

Mr James said all Australia’s state and territory economies are in solid shape, supported by strong fiscal and monetary stimulus with unemployment rates historically-low across much of the nation.

“Labour is in short supply across many industries, a reflection of current COVID-related self-isolation requirements and border restrictions,” he said.

“Ahead, the country will continue to face challenges managing the latest Omicron wave with infrastructure spending continuing to be a key driver of growth in 2022.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.