Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff
Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff says the planned stadium in Hobart will bring "massive returns". Image by Sonja Ambrose/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

Tasmanian government releases details of AFL deal

Oliver Caffrey May 21, 2023

Under mounting political pressure, the Tasmanian government has released details of its agreement with the AFL to build a controversial new stadium in Hobart.

Premier Jeremy Rockliff’s government was forced into minority status earlier this month after Liberal MPs Lara Alexander and John Tucker quit the party over concerns about the planned $715m stadium.

But on Sunday, Rockliff made public the 134-page club funding and development agreement for Tasmania to become the AFL’s 19th club.

“We committed to releasing the agreement with as much detail as possible, and that’s exactly what we’ve done,” he said.

“The agreement confirms our targeted investment that will not only deliver us our own AFL and AFLW sides, but will create over 4000 jobs and deliver massive returns to our economy – allowing us to reinvest the dividends into the areas that matter to Tasmanians.”

The state and federal government are funding most of the proposed Macquarie Point complex, but Rockliff said the AFL would invest $358 million back into Tasmanian football as part of the deal.

Only $15 million of that will go into stadium, but game development in the state will receive a $90 million boost, while the new club can expect $210 million over 10 years.

It comes after Tasmanian opposition leader Rebecca White last week declared Labor would campaign to have the stadium scrapped, and expects there to be an election this year.

Thousands of people protested outside state parliament earlier this month, calling for the stadium to be scrapped.

