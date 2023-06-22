AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff will give evidence at an inquiry into Tasmania's deal with the AFL. Image by Rob Blakers/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Tasmanian premier to front Hobart AFL stadium inquiry

Ethan James June 23, 2023

Tasmania’s premier and senior department officials will be grilled at a parliamentary inquiry examining controversial plans for a $715 million waterfront stadium in Hobart.

The project was a condition of the AFL granting the state a licence for a team, which has a slated start date of 2028.

The state Liberal government was plunged into minority in May when two MPs quit the party citing concerns with transparency around the stadium and AFL deal.

The AFL has said a team cannot exist without the construction of a 23,000-seat roofed stadium at Macquarie Point.

Premier Jeremy Rockliff will on Friday afternoon appear before a committee examining the suitability of the site for a stadium and financial risks involved, as well as the AFL contract.

The premier’s chief of staff and senior adviser, plus the head of the Department of State Growth will also give evidence.

The state government has pledged $375m for the stadium, the federal government $240m, and the AFL $15m.

State political opposition has in recent weeks accused Mr Rockliff of lacking transparency and not releasing relevant departmental advice relating to the stadium as per a parliamentary order.

