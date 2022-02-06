AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
A file photo of rapid antigen tests
Rapid antigen tests for workers will be tax deductible, the treasurer is set to announce. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • virus diseases

Tax breaks announced for COVID-19 tests

Colin Brinsden February 7, 2022

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg is providing tax breaks for business and individuals who use rapid antigen tests to be able to attend work.

In a speech on Monday, the treasurer will tell the Australian Industry Group the government is taking action to remove uncertainty around the tax treatments of these tests.

“Today, I’m announcing that we will ensure that COVID-19 testing expenses are tax deductible for testing taken to attend a place of work, giving businesses and individuals more clarity and assurance,” Mr Frydenberg will say.

“We will also ensure that fringe benefits tax will not be incurred by employers where COVID-19 tests are provided to employees for this purpose.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Scott Morrison is keen to open up Australia’s international border to tourists after the success of partial openings to students, backpackers and skilled migrants.

Mr Morrison said many of the states have now passed their peaks in COVID-19 infections.

He said the government over recent weeks has asked for advice from health officials how reopening the borders could impact on the nation’s hospitals.

“But I really do not believe that is far away. As people will know, we have already opened up our borders to skilled migrants and backpackers and students,” he told reporters in Sydney on Sunday.

Labor’s home affairs spokeswoman Kristina Keneally said the lack of information was concerning.

“Until Mr Morrison stops constantly prioritising headlines over developing a clear and safe plan to reopen our borders, Australian families and businesses won’t be able to plan for a better future,” she said.

NSW posted 7893 COVID-19 cases and a further 28 virus-related deaths on Sunday, while there were 7169 new infections in Victoria and six deaths.

Queensland recorded 5746 infections and nine deaths and in Tasmania there were 471 cases and one death, while the ACT reported 323 cases.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.