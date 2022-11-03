Tax could help freeze power bills: Greens

Households could save more than $700 on their electricity bill, under a new energy plan laid out by the Greens.

Modelling for the Greens carried out by the Parliamentary Budget Office has shown a windfall tax on coal and gas companies would allow for electricity bills to be frozen for two years at pre-Ukraine invasion costs.

The modelling has shown the median household saving under the measure would be $776.

Under the proposal, retail electricity bills would be frozen at the same rates as those before February 2022, with the windfall tax making up the difference.

Greens leader Adam Bandt said the measure would be able to help more people deal with the rising cost of living.

“We’re in a crisis and instead of asking everyday people to pay more, Labor should freeze power bills and put a windfall tax on coal and gas corporations,” he said.

“With these greedy power companies paying the difference on electricity bills, prices are frozen for households but won’t hold back investment in the clean energy generation we urgently need to get prices down.”

The budget office costing was based on analysis on the national electricity market by the consumer watchdog, with projections bills will rise by more than 50 per cent over the next two years.

Mr Bandt said the windfall tax would not only freeze power bills but also raise more than $25 billion.

He said the additional funds would help to cover other costs, should electricity bills rise even further, or give household grants to transition away from gas.

“Coal and gas corporations are driving up power bills and profiteering from people’s pain,” he said.

“These greedy energy corporations are wartime profiteers, but instead of making them pay more tax, Labor’s budget has them paying $450 million less gas tax.”

Industry Minister Ed Husic has attacked gas companies, saying they were not taking the price pressures hitting families and businesses seriously.

The minister said the “tone deaf” actions of gas companies were forcing the government to consider further interventions in the market.