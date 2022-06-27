AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hedley Thomas (left) outside court
Hedley Thomas (left) denied engaging in a campaign to incite prejudice against Chris Dawson. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS
  • crime, law and justice

Teacher’s Pet podcaster returns to court

Miklos Bolza June 28, 2022

The journalist behind the hit podcast, The Teacher’s Pet, will return to give evidence at Christopher Michael Dawson’s murder trial for a second day.

The Australian’s Hedley Thomas was grilled by Dawson’s barrister Pauline David on Monday, facing allegations that he had not provided a fair report of Lynette Dawson’s 1982 disappearance in the podcast which strongly suggested she was violently killed by her husband.

Thomas told the NSW Supreme Court he had thought of Dawson as suspicious when creating the podcast in 2017 and that his views of the former Newtown Jets rugby league player had strengthened as he talked with more eyewitnesses. 

He denied engaging in a campaign to incite prejudice against Dawson, saying he had been approached by people who vented their own suspicions against him. 

The Walkley award winning journalist said he was spurred to help with the then 36-year-old case.

“I hoped to flush out new evidence or witnesses that might make a difference,” he told the court.

Interviews were conducted with those who knew the Dawsons in the ’70s and ’80s, and police officers who conducted various investigations into Mrs Dawson’s disappearance.

Dawson, now 73, is accused of murdering his wife and disposing of her body in January 1982 so he could have an unfettered relationship with his babysitter and former high school student, known as JC.

Episodes of The Teacher’s Pet podcast had been downloaded 60 million times internationally, the court has heard.

Dawson unsuccessfully tried to permanently halt the proceeding in part because of the popularity of the podcast and its potential effect on jury members. 

The murder trial is being heard by Justice Ian Harrison.

